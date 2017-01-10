Agent: Matt Moore showing no signs of concussion

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 10, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

The hit on Matt Moore was sufficiently violent that both the NFL and the NFLPA are taking another look to see if the concussion protocol was followed, allowing him to return after missing one play.

But one of Moore’s representatives said the Dolphins quarterback was showing no symptoms of a concussion since Sunday, and thinks the proper procedures were followed.

“You watch it on TV, and we all have the same reaction,” agent Lynn Lashbrook said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “But I’m really comfortable with the Dolphins organization … [and] comfortable with the integrity of the protocol.”

Lashbrook admitted Moore was “still sore” from the hit from Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and Moore said himself after the game he felt fine.

“I just got smoked,” Moore said. “I needed a second. That was really it. I was checking to see if I had all my teeth, really. I just really needed a second, and obviously with all the protocols now with the NFL, I had to go see the doctor and do all that. I was fine. I just kind of had to gather myself for a second. I was able to do that and went back in.”

Of course, sometimes concussion symptoms aren’t evident for some time after the initial hit (the one that ended Panthers tackle Michael Oher’s season wasn’t diagnosed until a Friday after Week Three), so even if Moore’s feeling fine today, there’s no reason to not make sure the process is working as it’s supposed to.