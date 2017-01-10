Andy Reid: Le’Veon Bell’s the most patient back I’ve ever seen

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 6:16 PM EST

Generally speaking, there’s not much a running back can do to earn the ire of coaches faster than failing to hit a hole quickly and at full speed.

Le’Veon Bell is the exception to that rule. The Steelers running back isn’t one for urgency when it comes to running the ball and no one on the Pittsburgh staff is complaining about the results of his more measured approach to running the ball. Thanks to his ability to wait for the right spot and the offensive line’s ability to limit penetration, it worked to the tune of 1,268 rushing yards in the regular season and 167 more last week.

That approach is one that helped Bell run for 144 yards against the Chiefs earlier this year and it’s led their coach Andy Reid to say that Bell is the “most patient that I’ve ever seen” out of the backfield.

“That’s a unique style — one that he’s kind of created. … He’s a good player,” Reid said, via the team website. “He has a unique style about him — that delay to get to the line of scrimmage. It’s been effective for him. He’s really the only one that does it, so it’s unique. The obvious thing is you have to contain him and take care of your gaps, for sure.”

The experience gained in that earlier matchup should aid the Chiefs’ adjustment to an unusual style in Sunday’s game, but run defense was a sore spot for the Kansas City defense most of the season so the benefits may be limited against a back of Bell’s quality.