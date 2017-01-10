Bears sign Rueben Randle

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 4:58 PM EST

The offseason brings expanded rosters for teams around the NFL and expanded chances for players trying to revitalize stalled careers.

Wide receiver Rueben Randle is one such player and he’ll get an opportunity in Chicago this offseason. The Bears announced Tuesday that they have signed Randle to a reserve/future contract that will give him a spot on their 90-man roster.

Randle was a second-round pick by the Giants in the 2012 draft and played in all 64 games for them over his first four seasons. He caught 188 passes over that span, but it seemed as if there were enough mental mistakes and miscommunications with Eli Manning to counteract most of the good things he did during his stretch in Jersey.

Randle signed with the Eagles last year as a free agent, but failed to make the team and didn’t make an appearance during the 2016 season. He’ll join a Bears receiving corps that may lose Alshon Jeffery, Deonte Thompson and Marquess Wilson as free agents.