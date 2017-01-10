Big fine should be coming for Leon Hall, but that won’t help Packers

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has at least two broken ribs, arising from a helmet to the midsection from Giants defensive back Leon Hall. Hall inexplicably wasn’t flagged. He undoubtedly will be fined.
While that won’t help the Packers on Sunday, when they’ll most likely be forced to proceed without Nelson, a fine would constitute an acknowledgment that referee Ed Hochuli’s mismatched wild-card crew missed a clear foul.
It’s widely known that helmet-to-helmet hits and blows to the head and neck of defenseless receivers violate the rules. But defenseless receivers also can’t be struck in the strike zone with the helmet of the defensive player. Hall did that, breaking Nelson’s ribs, knocking him out of the game, and ultimately not helping the Giants win.
Strangely, the Packers offense woke up after Nelson left, scoring 38 points without him on the field. That’s a testament to the higher level of performance that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has discovered. He’ll need to keep that up against the Cowboys, especially if Nelson doesn’t play — and if the Cowboys manage to score more than six points if the Green Bay offense sputters for multiple drives.
Big fine should be coming for Leon Hall but probably won’t. The Giants are one of the favored teams.
Hall would glady pay twice as much to advance in the playoffs. But there is not enough mustard in the world to cover that hotdog, OBJ and his boat crew.
“the strike zone” might as well make it 2 hand touch. if he wears his proper pads he doesnt have broken ribs.
I’d be inclined to say it wasn’t dirty.
But on the other hand all the vandalism the Giants performed after the game doesn’t really bolster that belief.
It stinks but hopefully the WRs can play like they did for the last 35 minutes of game time on Sunday.
The defenders played decent, but watching the WRs scream past the DBs was unnerving, fortunately to only have them drop the ball.
Aaron GODgers is on FIRE!!! MVP.
Geronimo Allison to come up big in Nelson’s stead I’m sure….
Learn how to catch and you avoid the hit!
how is this a fine?
