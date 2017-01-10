 Skip to content

Big fine should be coming for Leon Hall, but that won’t help Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 4:25 PM EST
New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall (25) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. Nelson was injured and left the game after this play. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) AP

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has at least two broken ribs, arising from a helmet to the midsection from Giants defensive back Leon Hall. Hall inexplicably wasn’t flagged. He undoubtedly will be fined.

While that won’t help the Packers on Sunday, when they’ll most likely be forced to proceed without Nelson, a fine would constitute an acknowledgment that referee Ed Hochuli’s mismatched wild-card crew missed a clear foul.

It’s widely known that helmet-to-helmet hits and blows to the head and neck of defenseless receivers violate the rules. But defenseless receivers also can’t be struck in the strike zone with the helmet of the defensive player. Hall did that, breaking Nelson’s ribs, knocking him out of the game, and ultimately not helping the Giants win.

Strangely, the Packers offense woke up after Nelson left, scoring 38 points without him on the field. That’s a testament to the higher level of performance that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has discovered. He’ll need to keep that up against the Cowboys, especially if Nelson doesn’t play — and if the Cowboys manage to score more than six points if the Green Bay offense sputters for multiple drives.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill
10 Responses to “Big fine should be coming for Leon Hall, but that won’t help Packers”
  1. styro1 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM

    Big fine should be coming for Leon Hall but probably won’t. The Giants are one of the favored teams.

  2. whatjusthapped says: Jan 10, 2017 4:29 PM

    Hall would glady pay twice as much to advance in the playoffs. But there is not enough mustard in the world to cover that hotdog, OBJ and his boat crew.

    Enjoy your off season.

  3. bigmikeskinsfan says: Jan 10, 2017 4:30 PM

    was gonna watch the video until it started….ill pass.

    “the strike zone” might as well make it 2 hand touch. if he wears his proper pads he doesnt have broken ribs.

  4. mnrasslinggovjesse says: Jan 10, 2017 4:32 PM

    I’d be inclined to say it wasn’t dirty.
    But on the other hand all the vandalism the Giants performed after the game doesn’t really bolster that belief.

  5. shaggytoodle says: Jan 10, 2017 4:32 PM

    It stinks but hopefully the WRs can play like they did for the last 35 minutes of game time on Sunday.

    The defenders played decent, but watching the WRs scream past the DBs was unnerving, fortunately to only have them drop the ball.

  6. shadrach422 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM

    Packers: 31
    Cowboys 21

  7. grabgrabgrab says: Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM

    Aaron GODgers is on FIRE!!! MVP.

    Geronimo Allison to come up big in Nelson’s stead I’m sure….

    Go Pack Go!!!

  8. mccarthyisamoron says: Jan 10, 2017 4:38 PM

    Hopefully, no drip drops from Geronimo.

  9. ariani1985 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:40 PM

    Learn how to catch and you avoid the hit!
    Flash backs to the onside kick debacle? Only jordie knows.

  10. tylawspick6 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:42 PM

    how is this a fine?

    – watching the nfl for 35 years

  11. leatherface2012 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:42 PM

    SO WHAT IF ALLISON AND COBB AND MONTGOMERY ALL GO DOWN?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!