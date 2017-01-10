Bill Belichick downplays season-long grind on running backs

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount ran the ball 299 times during the regular season, which was second in the league and marks the most by a New England back since Corey Dillon got 345 carries during the 2004 season.
The workload was the most of Blount’s career, but there was no tradeoff in health as he played in all 16 games while hammering his way to 1,161 yards and averaging 3.9 yards a try. During his Tuesday press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick complimented Blount’s durability and shrugged off a question about concerns that all of the work would take a toll in the postseason.
“I don’t know. The NFL is a tough 16-game regular season grind for everybody. But some guys come through it better than others. Some years are different than others. It sure didn’t look like [Le’Veon] Bell was slowing down last week. I don’t know. It looked like he ran pretty good to me.”
Bell missed three games due to suspension and sat out Week 17, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison between the backs. Bell did average over 21 carries in the 12 games he played, however, and Dillon remained effective in the run to the Super Bowl after that 2004 season, so it seems unlikely that the Patriots are going to alter the way they use their backs in the postseason.
299 carries in a 16 game schedule averages out to about 18.5 per game. That’s not an overwhelming workload. Also, Blount is on the sideline on most passing downs, so he gets a lot of down time.
Blount has been a blessing in disguise. He can hammer it home from inside the 5 almost all the time. He’s not a “big name” back like Bell and Peterson, but he gets the job done.
Hush up and listen people…..BB is talking…
Many RBs now benefit from playing the Colts, which is described as throwing yourself against a gentle wall of the softest, coziest marshmallow pillows imaginable.
Gotta love Blount. He turned his life around in New England and is a great teammate and Belichick loves him.
He will be a free agent after the playoffs. If I were him, I would take less pay and stay with the Pats. He has been a disaster elsewhere. Plus he is 31 years old which is old for RB these days.
Why is Billy volunteering so much info lately? Is he ok? Did he take a nice pill? Wow. And he’s so smart too. Lincolnesque! LOL!
Looks like the last 400 carry season was Larry Johnson of the Chiefs back in 2006.
It’s not fair because unlike other teams Belichick’s guys always have to play an extra 2 or 3 games EVERY year.
If the nfl thinks the ratings were bad this year wait and see what happens if the Cheats win the super bowl….people will quit watching altogether, no point in watching a sport that allows one team to cheat their way to four *titles.
If I were him, I would take less pay and stay with the Pats.
Minus incentives, he’s already only making veterans minimum… Dudes a beast and bargain…
‘Bell missed three games due to suspension and sat out Week 17, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison between the backs.’
As usual Belichick knew what he was doing. It’s more likely he used the Bell comparison because of his total of 336 total touches in just 12 games. Bell’s 28 touches a game dwarfs Blount’s 19 and he took the associated punishment that goes with those touches over a shorter period. Bell is the best dual threat RB in the game only David Johnson comes close.