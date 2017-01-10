Bill Belichick downplays season-long grind on running backs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 11:31 AM EST

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount ran the ball 299 times during the regular season, which was second in the league and marks the most by a New England back since Corey Dillon got 345 carries during the 2004 season.

The workload was the most of Blount’s career, but there was no tradeoff in health as he played in all 16 games while hammering his way to 1,161 yards and averaging 3.9 yards a try. During his Tuesday press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick complimented Blount’s durability and shrugged off a question about concerns that all of the work would take a toll in the postseason.

“I don’t know. The NFL is a tough 16-game regular season grind for everybody. But some guys come through it better than others. Some years are different than others. It sure didn’t look like [Le’Veon] Bell was slowing down last week. I don’t know. It looked like he ran pretty good to me.”

Bell missed three games due to suspension and sat out Week 17, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison between the backs. Bell did average over 21 carries in the 12 games he played, however, and Dillon remained effective in the run to the Super Bowl after that 2004 season, so it seems unlikely that the Patriots are going to alter the way they use their backs in the postseason.