Browns dismiss five assistant coaches

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 3:47 PM EST

The changes to the Browns coaching staff continued coming on Tuesday.

The team announced that five members of the 2016 staff will not be returning to the team next season. Four of the coaches who have been relieved of their duties work on the defensive side of the ball, where the Browns have hired Gregg Williams as their new defensive coordinator.

Defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi, inside linebackers coach Johnny Holland, assistant defensive backs Cannon Matthews and outside linebackers Ryan Slowik are the four defensive assistants that won’t be back. All four were hired last year after Ray Horton was installed as Hue Jackson’s defensive coordinator.

Offensive line coach Hal Hunter is also out after one year on Jackson’s staff. The Browns also lost top offensive assistant Pep Hamilton, although Hamilton left for a job at the University of Michigan on his own accord rather than being fired along with the other departed assistants.