Browns win on Monday night

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 7:49 AM EST

The Browns won only once on 16 Sundays in 2016. On the second Monday of 2017, they won again.

A year after Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson slid to the top of the draft board due in part to a stellar performance against Alabama’s NFL Jr. defense in a title game, Watson did it again. And, like it has done for others who showed up in big spots, Watson’s performance could put him at the top of the stack again.

This gives the Browns, who hold the top pick in the draft, the ability to pounce on Watson, if they choose to do so. It also gives them the ability to trade the pick to the highest bidder.

With Cleveland supposedly infatuated with North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, there’s a chance that the Browns could trade the top pick to a team that wants Watson and then pick Trubisky at a lower spot in the pecking order. That way, they can claim that they got the guy they would have taken with the first pick plus plenty of picks and/or players for trading down a few spots.

Or they can just take Watson, if they believe after watching last night’s game that Watson is the guy who can finally stabilize the quarterback position in Cleveland.