C.J. Prosise must “go full speed” in practice to play

With Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls finally blossoming into Marshawn Lynch Jr., Seattle has another running back who could bring a completely different dynamic back to the offense.

Rookie C.J. Prosise, out for the last seven weeks after fracturing a scapula against the Eagles, could return on Saturday at Atlanta. On Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll explained what Prosise needs to do to play.

“He’s going to have to go full speed and let it rip,” Carroll told reporters. “If he’s holding back, he won’t play.”

Carroll explained that Prosise participated in a walk-through practice on Tuesday, and that he’ll practice throughout the week.

The former Notre Dame tailback had more than 150 yards from scrimmage in a November win over the Patriots. He also had a 72-yard touchdown run the following week, in a win over Philadelphia.

While a healthy Prosise could chew into Rawls’ touches, the ability to spread the load keeps both running backs as fresh as possible, giving Seattle a potent one-two punch worthy of a nickname like Beauty and the Beast Mode, or something much, much better than that.