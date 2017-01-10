Clemson’s Deshaun Watson: It’s my time to go to the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2017, 6:25 AM EST

For the second consecutive year, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for more than 400 yards against an Alabama defense full of NFL talent last night. But this time, Watson’s Tigers beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship.

In losing last year’s national championship game 45-40, Watson established himself as a potential first overall pick in the NFL draft. And in winning this year’s game 35-31, Watson put an exclamation point on his college career.

Although Watson has a year of NCAA eligibility remaining, he said after beating Alabama that he thinks he’s ready for the next level.

“I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang,” Watson said after the game.

Now the question is where Watson will go in this year’s draft. Some see him as a first overall pick to the Browns, and if not there then possibly second overall to the 49ers or third overall to the Bears. Others think that in Clemson’s offense he hasn’t developed into the kind of pocket passer NFL teams want. Not everyone thinks he’s a first-round pick, let alone a first overall pick.

But Watson thinks he’s ready. After a great college career that saw him play two outstanding national championship games, his next game will be in the NFL.