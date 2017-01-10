Could leg injury affect draft decision for Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough?

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2017, 12:46 PM EST

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough said before his team faced Clemson in the national championship game that he would return to school for the 2017 season, rather than entering the NFL draft. But players have been known to change their minds about that.

During the game, Scarbrough was off to a great start, with 16 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns, before he limped off the field with a leg injury. ESPN is reporting this morning that the injury is a broken bone in his lower right leg.

That raises a question of whether the leg injury could affect Scarbrough’s decision. It’s possible that it would only strengthen Scarbrough’s resolve to stay in school, both because he feels he has unfinished business after his team let a lead slip away following his injury, and because he now wouldn’t be healthy enough to run at the Scouting Combine.

But it’s also possible that it could cause Scarbrough to reassess his intention to stay in school. An injury could serve as a wakeup call for a player, reminding him that every play could be his last, and making him think that if he’s going to put his body at risk, he’d be wise to get paid to do so.

It’s unclear how high a pick Scarbrough would be if he does turn pro. He wasn’t even Alabama’s leading rusher in 2016, but he had an outstanding game in Alabama’s college football playoff win against Washington and was well on his way to another outstanding game before his injury against Clemson. At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, Scarbrough has good size and speed, much like recent Alabama running backs Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon and Derrick Henry, all of whom were drafted in the first two rounds.

If Scarbrough is told he’d go that high, he could have a change of heart and decide to turn pro. He has until January 16 to make up his mind.