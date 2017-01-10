Cowboys expect Morris Claiborne, DeMarcus Lawrence to play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

Several members of the Cowboys defense were dealing with injuries as the regular season came to a close, but it looks like things are trending in a better direction for their first postseason game on Sunday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence about getting several members of the defense back in the lineup for the matchup with the Packers. Cornerback Morris Claiborne has been out of the lineup the longest with nine games out of the lineup due to a groin injury and Jones said he expects there to be rust to knock off after such a long layoff, but that he’s optimistic Claiborne can contribute in the secondary.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence missed the final three games of the year with a back injury and may need to have surgery, but Jones said Lawrence should be in the lineup this weekend along with defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.

All of that should leave the Cowboys in strong health as they try to advance to a conference title game for the first time since after the 1995 season.