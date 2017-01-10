Dan Quinn acknowledges potential value of changing rules for hiring assistants

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Assistant coaches whose teams are still alive in the postseason can, under certain circumstances, interview for head-coaching jobs. They just can’t accept those jobs until their teams have been eliminated.

It creates an edge for candidates whose teams lose in the postseason. And that creates a disadvantage for candidates whose teams have yet to falter.

On Monday’s PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was asked whether it would be a problem from his perspective if offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan were permitted to accept a head-coaching job with the understanding that he’d do no work for his new team until the Atlanta season ends.

“It would certainly not be a problem, and I think any person who’s going to be a head coach, you’d better learn to compartmentalize and be able to manage a lot of things,” Quinn said. “I think it’s definitely something that the league can discuss moving forward. It’s certainly not the case for this year, but for years to come it’s certainly something that I think the league as a whole can discuss. We’re always finding ways to do things better so if that’s a better way then it’s something worth discussing.”

Quinn, who went through the process two years ago while working for Seattle, discussed the interview process with Shanahan.

“When you get a chance to visit [with teams looking for head coaches] you enjoy the process,” Quinn said. “You get to meet owners and General Managers as it goes, and then once that process is over it kind of ends. And that’s where Kyle’s at. I told him that, too, it just gets right back to live action and that’s where we’re at. He’s glad he went through the process, just like I was back when I did it, so I can share those thoughts. When the interviews are done like they are now, then you’re just right back to doing what we do, and that’s getting ready.”

The Falcons are getting ready specifically for a game against the Seahawks.