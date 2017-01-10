Deshaun Watson grew up in a Warrick Dunn house

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2017, 9:18 AM EST

When Warrick Dunn was a senior in high school his mother, a police officer, was shot and killed in an armed robbery. That left the 18-year-old Dunn, the oldest of five siblings raised by a single mom, wondering how his family would get by, starting with how to pay rent on their apartment.

Dunn used his mom’s life insurance money to buy a house for his siblings, and he vowed to make it to the NFL and use his riches to help other families. Dunn has accomplished that to an incredible extent, with Warrick Dunn Charities now having put 152 families into affordable homes. One of those homes was the home Deshaun Watson grew up in.

Watson, the Clemson quarterback who led his team to the national championship on Monday night, said last year that Dunn’s generosity changed his life.

“I felt grown having my own room,” Watson said. “Just having my own bed, not really being squished, not really worrying about someone sneaking up on me, it was a great moment, a special moment.”

Dunn was pleased to learn Watson’s family has done well.

“We just try to help put people in safer environments and give kids an opportunity,” Dunn said. “You never know what impact you will have. You hope it’s a positive impact.”

It certainly had a positive impact on Watson.