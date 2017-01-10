Desperate for pass rush, Colts sign undersized CFL star

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 10, 2017, 7:38 AM EST

The Colts have such a glaring need for pass-rushers that they can’t wait for the conventional means to replenish their roster.

So they signed another unconventional player in hopes of finding something.

Via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts signed CFL outside linebacker Alex Bazzie, who was fourth in that league with 11.0 sacks last season.

The former Marshall standout is undersized to say the least (listed as 6-foot-1, 228 pounds), but the Colts are so desperate for someone to chase quarterbacks it’s worth a shot. With the retiring Robert Mathis and Erik Walden and Trent Cole becoming free agents in March, it’s practically a chance to hit the reset button for General Manager Ryan Grigson.

And since Grigson has made a habit out of signing guys from the CFL (including linebacker Jerrell Freeman) as well as rugby players (Daniel Adongo) and such, it fits with their profile.

Of course, they need to do far more than signing a miniature CFL pass-rusher to fix their problems, but it’s January and it’s a first step.