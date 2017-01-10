Divisional Power Rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 12:09 PM EST

Last week’s ranking of the remaining playoff teams was more popular than I thought it would be. (I keep my expectations low.) Since the list is even shorter this week, why not do it again?

Here are the eight teams left, ranked top to bottom. File your complaints in the comments. I look forward to not reading them.

Almost as much as you look forward to not reading this.

1. Patriots: They beat the Texans 27-0 without Tom Brady. And, somehow, the Patriots are favored only by 16.

2. Cowboys: Good news, the Giants are gone. Bad news, the Packers are much better than they were when the Cowboys beat them in Green Bay.

3. Chiefs: Can they keep up with a Pittsburgh offense that has all hands on deck? Much of it depends on whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger not only will be available, but whether he’ll be mobile.

4. Steelers: If Terry Bradshaw had waited a couple of weeks, he would have had a really good reason to complain about Mike Tomlin.

5. Falcons: They could have beaten the Seahawks during the regular season; few have much faith in them now. More should. Maybe more will.

6. Packers: They scored zero points with Jordy Nelson, 38 without him. They could still use him for Sunday at Dallas.

7. Seahawks: If Thomas Rawls is going to run like Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks could be rolling to Houston.

8. Texans: They’ll go from facing one of the worst quarterbacks to start a playoff games to one of the best who ever lived. And, somehow, the Patriots are favored only by 16.