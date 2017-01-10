Eagles bring in a cornerback from Canada

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 8:02 AM EST

The Eagles have imported a cornerback from Canada for the second straight year.

The team announced that they have signed Mitchell White to a reserve/future contract that will make him part of their 90-man roster this offseason. White played two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes before joining the Ottawa RedBlacks in time to help them win the Grey Cup in 2016.

White had three interceptions for Ottawa and played college football at Michigan State, where saw much of his time on special teams.

The Eagles signed Aaron Grymes out of the CFL last season and he did well for them in the preseason before hurting his shoulder. He ultimately played in one regular season game and spent most of the year on the practice squad.

Grymes will be back to compete with White and others for a job in the secondary this year. With Nolan Carroll headed for free agency and a need for better production than they had in 2016, there will likely be other new additions to the mix.