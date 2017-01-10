Ereck Flowers may not stay at left tackle

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 6:56 AM EST

Giants General Manager Jerry Reese covered a lot of topics during a Monday press conference that included critical words about wide receiver Odell Beckham and musings about the end of the line for quarterback Eli Manning.

Left tackle Ereck Flowers is much younger than Manning, but Reese also discussed a change in circumstance for the 2015 first-round pick. Flowers racked up penalties during the 2016 season and was beaten frequently by opposing defenders when he didn’t resort to breaking the rules, renewing calls from outside the organization that Flowers is better suited to right tackle.

On Monday, Reese admitted that such a move may be in Flowers’ immediate future.

“Ereck has played basically every snap since he has been here,” Reese said. “He is an early-out junior, still a young player, but it is time for him to show us the fruits of being a first round draft pick, and I still think he has a chance to do that. We will evaluate that. Is he the left tackle? Should he be in a different position? We will evaluate that. But I do think that he is a big, strong kid who has a chance to be a really good player, so I still believe he has a chance to be a good player.”

Reese drew a lot of praise for the results of his spending spree on the defensive side of the ball this season without the shortcomings of the offense doing much to mitigate those good reviews. As his press conference made clear, though, there’s still a lot of work to do on that side of the ball for the Giants.