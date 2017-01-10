Falcons safety Keanu Neal keeps signed Kam Chancellor jersey in his locker

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 10, 2017, 1:30 AM EST

The Atlanta Falcons hoped Keanu Neal would be able to fill a Kam Chancellor type role in Dan Quinn’s defense when they selected him in the first round of the draft in April.

Neal and Chancellor struck up a relationship after the draft as Neal prepared for his first training camp in the NFL. Now the pair will be on opposite sidelines for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Falcons and Seahawks.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Neal has a signed jersey from Chancellor that he keeps in his locker at the Falcons’ facility. And despite the upcoming playoff meeting, Neal isn’t worried about removing the jersey from his locker this week.

“I’ll just leave it in there,” Neal said. “… The brotherhood is bigger than football. It’s not going against the Seahawks and everything like this. We’re brothers. I don’t see it as, ‘OK, it’s Seahawks, so I’ve got to hide it.’ It’s Kam Chancellor. It’s a brother to me.”

Neal has been a force at strong safety for the Falcons. He totaled 106 tackles with nine passes defended and five forced fumbles in his rookie season. He brings an imposing presence with big hits that are very reminiscent of his counterpart from Seattle.

Chancellor didn’t play in the first meeting with Atlanta in October due to a groin injury. Saturday will bring the first opportunity for the pair to play on the same field together,