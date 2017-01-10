Interceptions a red flag for Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

It makes plenty of sense for Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson to head to the NFL. He won’t improve his stock at all by returning to college football and continuing to play for far less than what he brings to the table.

The question now becomes what really is his stock? By playing at a very high level in a pair of NCAA championship games against Alabama’s NFL-caliber defense, Watson has proven that he can perform in a big spot. It’s still not known whether he, or any other college player, will perform at a high level at the next level.

Here’s the one red flag for Watson: His interceptions. He threw 17 in 2016, and he had 13 in 2015. To have that many passes picked off against college defenses, the question becomes how many would that be against NFL-caliber defensive backs? One way for NFL teams to answer that will be to look at every throw from every game and assess whether each pass, if made in an NFL game, would have resulted in a completion, an incompletion, or an interception.

When former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith had 25 touchdown passes and zero interceptions during an early-season Heisman run five years ago, one scout who studied Smith’s performances said that Smith would have had three interceptions against Maryland alone, if the Terrapins had only a moderately competent free safety.

So if Watson had 30 total interceptions in two seasons at Clemson, how many would that be at the next level? There’s only one way to find out.