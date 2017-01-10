It’s unclear whether all teams are complying with enhanced Rooney Rule

The NFL has indeed expanded the Rooney Rule to apply to coordinator positions. It’s unclear whether teams are complying.
While not a formal requirement, it’s a “recommended best practice” that teams “consider a diverse group of candidates” when hiring a coordinator. The memo to the teams explaining the enhancement requested that the teams “make an effort to interview a diverse slate of candidates before selecting a new coordinator.” It also encouraged teams “to consider identifying diverse candidates for key assistant coach positions, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.”
Whether teams are complying isn’t clear, because not every team is applying transparency to the process of searching for coordinators. Washington, which has been announcing its interviews for the position of defensive coordinator, has interviewed at least one minority candidate. The Browns, who hired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to replace Ray Horton, have not responded to an inquiry from PFT regarding whether one or more minority candidates were considered. (The NFL referred PFT to the Browns on the question of whether the search complied with the “recommended best practice.”)
To their credit, the Browns have made multiple minority hires in recent years, from coach Hue Jackson to executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown to former G.M. Ray Farmer to both of the key coordinators hired with Jackson: Pep Hamilton and Ray Horton. But that doesn’t provide the Browns with a license to ignore the Rooney Rule in ant future decisions.
Again, the expansion of the rule to coordinator hires is not a requirement; it’s merely a best practice. If teams aren’t complying, they won’t be punished. It doesn’t mean that the failure to comply should go unmentioned.
I’m sure Hue Jackson and Sashi Brown are mincing racists that only want to hire white people. They better comply with the Rooney Rule.
I would be prepared to bet overall in the game minorities dominate the numbers. When does this stop, when the league becomes 90/100% minority league.
I dont see any initiative to increase the number of caucasian running backs or defensive backs should we not be doing that as well in the interest of balance and fairness?
If you are good enough should be the question. Can we please get away from race versus race I am sick of it.
Diversity brings down America!
For players, rules.
For owners, recommendations.
For referees, chaos.
If NFL teams don’t IMMEDIATELY hire minority women with disabilities to be Head Coach and/or OC/DC, ownership should be stripped of their team and jailed for bigotry and civil rights violations. The NFL needs to get its priorities straight: winning is NOT nearly as important as being inoffensive. If even ONE PERSON feels left out, the NFL has failed, and should be destroyed. Amirite?
What are you talking about fair? NFL is what about 85% black players but yet MVP race is always a white guy Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Derek Carr(my vote for MVP) Aaron Rodgers . So what are you getting at??
I find it ironic that a rule that was implemented to curb racism is racist itself.
Yeah yeah complain all y’all want, but the most qualified people are NOT always getting the jobs. Furthermore, there are plenty of crappy coaches keeping their jobs when they don’t deserve them (like Jeff Fisher) and they always seem to be white.
The NFL players are what, at least 65% black? Albeit that there are some coaches that never played professional football, most did. If coaches were actually chosen by who’s the most qualified then a lot more of them would be black and that’s just the math talking.
Anyone who thinks that having 80%+ of all coaches white means that the most qualified ARE getting the jobs either can’t do math or are at least implicitly racist, and I don’t care who are or what team you cheer for. It’s about the math.
Who cares. Hire who you want because it’s your business and if people don’t like it they don’t have to participate or watch it. Everyone always says all that matters to the owners is money so why would they not hire the guy that will make them the most money. Race race race race race race race. It’s getting real old. Work your ass off and you will be wanted Period
Why doesn’t the Rooney rule apply to women?
Nothing an “enhanced” Ted Wells investigation couldn’t get to the bottom of…
Diversity can be a good thing – so long as it does not trump merit. Forced Diversity at the expense of quality by making decisions solely based on factors other than merit is what brings down America.
Given it’s not really a rule since it’s not a true requirement why would anybody expect all teams to be in compliance? I don’t even think by definition you can be out of compliance with something that isn’t a requirement.
There are 27 NFL head coaches. Of those 27, 22% are minorities, of those 27 HC’s, 19% are black.
The current percentage of the US population that is black is 13%. This means that the NFL is exceeding expectations regarding HC opportunities for black HC’s. The Rooney rule has worked for black coaches in the NFL based on the data. However there are 2 areas of GLARING inequality in the NFL:
There is a dearth of white RBs and CBs in the NFL. There are currently ZERO white CBs in the NFL. There are 3 white RBs out of 249 in the NFL:
Burkhead *CIN), Lasco (NO), and Reynolds (LA)
No, Zenner is NOT a RB, he is listed as a FB so that does not count.
White RBs account for 1.2% of all NFL RBs. Why is that not politically correct?
0% of NFL CBs are white.
Yet ALL we hear about is how there aren’t enough black HCs or enough black QBs.
IMO the Rooney rule does not matter until the NFL mandates “equality” for players as well. Specifically the NFL must mandate that each team must have 1-3 white CBs (true CBs, NOT safeties) and at least 1 white RB (NOT FB or H-back).
I would say that if you are replacing a coach who is a minority, you’ve already MET the spirit of the Rooney Rule.
