Jabrill Peppers will enter NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 3:20 PM EST

Michigan defensive standout Jabrill Peppers announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016, Peppers played both defensive back and linebacker in his three years at Michigan and also was a dynamic punt returner who led the Big Ten in punt return yards last season.

Peppers called giving up his final season at Michigan “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do” and said he didn’t make a final decision until last weekend.

“I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy,” Peppers told SI.com. “[The NFL] is something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

Peppers also saw time at both quarterback and wide receiver in special situations in his college career. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh told SI.com that he expects Peppers to run a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.