Jaguars clear out most of their defensive coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 5:28 PM EST

The Jaguars made changes at the top of the organization on Monday by installing Tom Coughlin as their executive vice president of football operations and Doug Marrone as the head coach.

They spent their first day on the job clearing out much of the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball. Todd Wash will remain as defensive coordinator and defensive assistant Mike Rutenberg has been retained, but many of the coaches working under him have been relieved of their duties.

According to multiple reports, defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker, linebackers coach Robert Saleh, assistant defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, assistant linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton and assistant defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton have been dismissed. Michael DiRocco of ESPN adds that defensive quality control coach Dan Shamash and defensive assistant Monte Kiffin are also leaving the team.

The Jaguars finished sixth in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed during the 2016 season, which represented their highest marks in both categories since 2011.