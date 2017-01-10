Jamaal Charles: I know I want to keep playing football

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

The Chiefs will face the Steelers on Sunday as they kick off this year’s playoff run.

For the second straight year, they won’t have running back Jamaal Charles in the lineup to help the effort. Charles was placed on injured reserve during the regular season after needing arthroscopic surgeries on both knees a year after a torn ACL kept him out of Kansas City’s lineup.

In an essay on his personal website, Charles provided an update about his recovery and more information about what led him to have surgery this year. While the Chiefs said knee swelling led to further evaluation, Charles wrote that he hurt the knee in practice before leaving a game against the Saints after one carry. He was eventually diagnosed with a meniscus tear and then had a the other knee cleaned up in hopes of avoiding more problems down the line.

“What I do know is that I still want to play football,” Charles wrote. “I was only 29 years old this season. My goal right now is to just focus on the now and my rehab and let the rest sort itself out later.”

Charles is set to count $7 million against the cap in 2017 and the Chiefs would get all of that money back in the event they moved on from the veteran back, so there will be some decisions to make about Charles’ future after missing 24 games the last two seasons.