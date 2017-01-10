Joe Haden had groin surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 1:23 PM EST

Browns cornerback Joe Haden dealt with two groin injuries during the 2016 season and missed three games early in the year, but he was in the lineup for the final nine games.

Haden played the last of those games with the knowledge that he would be having surgery once the Browns’ season came to an end and he announced on Tuesday that he’s had that operation. Haden posted on Twitter that the surgery “went great” and that he’ll be starting rehab now with a goal of being a first-team All-Pro in 2017.

That would certainly be a plus for the Browns, but they’d likely settle for a healthy season of strong play after being forced to go without Haden in 14-of-32 games over the last two seasons.

If he doesn’t, that might be the end of Haden’s run in Cleveland. Haden has a $14.4 million cap number in each of the next two seasons, but they’d only get a bit more than half of that back if they were to part ways this year. That number jumps to $10.3 million in 2018, which would be a lot for the Browns to give up if Haden isn’t on the field and productive next season.