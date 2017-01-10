Joseph interviews with Broncos; Chargers up next

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

The Broncos completed their head coaching interview with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph Tuesday, and as he’s done after other interviews, Broncos executive vice president John Elway tweeted about it.

“[Joseph] has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win,” Elway wrote.

The Broncos previously interviewed Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

Joseph is next scheduled to interview with the Chargers, who also interviewed Toub last weekend. The Chargers are searching for a new coach while facing a Jan. 15 deadline on whether they’ll move to Los Angeles.

Of the teams that fired coaches over the last several weeks, only the Jaguars have filled their vacancy thus far. They hired interim coach Doug Marrone on a full-time basis on Monday and will formally introduce him later this week.