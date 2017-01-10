Marrone not keeping Jaguars wide receivers coaches

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 1:00 PM EST

Jaguars wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan won’t be back on the staff of new coach Doug Marrone, the Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday.

Sullivan said that Marrone told him the team was “going in another direction.” Assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino was also let go.

Sullivan spent the last five seasons with the Jaguars. He’s been in coaching for 45 years and in the NFL since 1992.

Sullivan told Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union that he feels he still has something to contribute but said it would take a special situation for him to keep coaching.