Marrone not keeping Jaguars wide receivers coaches

Jaguars wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan won’t be back on the staff of new coach Doug Marrone, the Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday.
Sullivan said that Marrone told him the team was “going in another direction.” Assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino was also let go.
Sullivan spent the last five seasons with the Jaguars. He’s been in coaching for 45 years and in the NFL since 1992.
Sullivan told Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union that he feels he still has something to contribute but said it would take a special situation for him to keep coaching.
I’m not sure if I liked the hire of Marrone but it does appear as if he’s not afraid to make changes. Let’s hope he’s doing this because he is trying to improve the team and not just to bring in his buddies to fill those roles.
He’s been coaching for 45 years AND in the NFL since 1992.
Reading is hard
….yeah..a job OFFER & $$$ will keep him coaching……
The name reminded Marrone too much of Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News, one of the many columnists who used to pick on him. Had to let him go. Spite is a great motivator!