Marvin Jones says he didn’t play up to his own standards

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 8:47 PM EST

Wide receiver Marvin Jones doesn’t give himself high marks for his first season with the Lions.

In fact, Jones told reporters after the Lions season ended last weekend that he’s never been worse.

“In terms of my standards, it wasn’t good at all,” Jones said, per the Detroit Free Press. “When you look at how I started, you wouldn’t think it would end this way. Obviously, I had some uncharacteristic drops here and there and early on. I never had a season like this. I don’t know what to say.”

He also had a drop on what might have been a big play in last Saturday’s playoff loss at Seattle. Jones said “there was a point in the middle” of the season that he questioned himself but said now he’s just focusing on next year.

Jones spent his first four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Lions last March. He started well with 482 receiving yards over his first four games with the Lions including a career-best 205 yards in September vs. the Packers.

He finished 2016 with 55 catches for 930 yards, but he had just one catch in three different games in the second half of the season. He scored the last of his four touchdowns on Oct. 16.

“In my eyes I didn’t have a good season,” Jones said. “So I will come back and I will have a great season next year.”