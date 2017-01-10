 Skip to content

Mike Tomlin on Joey Porter: Being in NFL is a privilege not a right

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 16: Assistant coach Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during rookie minicamp at the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Facility on May 16, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers placed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter on leave Monday as a result of his arrest on several charges Sunday and coach Mike Tomlin addressed that decision during his Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that it was unfortunate to learn of Porter being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an altercation with an employee at a restaurant and said the Steelers are treating the incident with the “attention it deserves.” That includes not putting a timeline on Porter’s time away from the team and Tomlin saying that actions have consequences.

“Being in the NFL is a privilege, not a right,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also said that he doesn’t think the Porter situation will be a distraction for the team as they prepare to play the Chiefs. He called it one of many things the team has to deal with and that it does not “change what’s expected of us or our preparation” for Sunday.

