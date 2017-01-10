Mike Tomlin on Joey Porter: Being in NFL is a privilege not a right

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 12:20 PM EST

The Steelers placed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter on leave Monday as a result of his arrest on several charges Sunday and coach Mike Tomlin addressed that decision during his Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that it was unfortunate to learn of Porter being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an altercation with an employee at a restaurant and said the Steelers are treating the incident with the “attention it deserves.” That includes not putting a timeline on Porter’s time away from the team and Tomlin saying that actions have consequences.

“Being in the NFL is a privilege, not a right,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also said that he doesn’t think the Porter situation will be a distraction for the team as they prepare to play the Chiefs. He called it one of many things the team has to deal with and that it does not “change what’s expected of us or our preparation” for Sunday.