NFL finds Bucs didn’t break rules with distracting video boards

After losing in Tampa Bay in Week 17, Carolina players and coaches accused the Buccaneers of “bush league” tactics by using their video boards to distract Panthers kicker Graham Gano. But the NFL saw no problem with the anything the Bucs did.
A league spokesman told the Charlotte Observer that there was no evidence the Buccaneers broke NFL rules.
Gano went 1-for-4 on field goals during the game and said afterward that he was distracted by the video boards behind the goal posts in the end zones, which the Buccaneers were using to display the uprights, making it appear to Gano from a distance like he was seeing two different sets of uprights. While Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo lined up for kicks, the video board only displayed a Buccaneers logo.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera also complained that he thought the Buccaneers were trying to incite their fans by repeatedly showing Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hit Bucs wide receiver Russell Shepard. The Buccaneers didn’t break the rules with those replays either, the league said.
As is so often the case with the NFL investigating misconduct, the key should be consistency. In some cases, when one team accuses another team of breaking a rule to get a competitive advantage, the league launches a long investigation. In this case, the league quickly ruled that there was no wrongdoing.
The Panthers are slowly sinking into irrelevance with Cam and Riverboat Ron leading the way.
I didn’t see the game or any replays, but it sounds like bush league, even if no rules were broken.
In all fairness they wouldn’t have to flash something on the screen for Aguayo to miss
Gano was one of the worst kickers in the league this year. Not surprised he’s trying to place the blame
Imagine if the Pats had done this. But its the Bucs so the league lets them slide as if its nothing.
So THIS is why the Panthers missed the playoffs in 2016?
if that is the acceptable standard, once other teams start doing it….suddenly it will become a problem in the ‘competitive advantage’ department.
Gee, who knew that showing live game footage isn’t a violation of league rules? Maybe it should be against the rules for the Panthers to whine about something every damn time they lose?
Really? This is what is concerning for a head coach in the NFL and a professional kicker? I was at that game and there is absolutely nothing to this complaint. I’m actually embarrassed for them. I’m surprised they didn’t claim there was kryptonite in the stadium affecting Superman’s performance and that they tackled the primodonna too hard.
……………Gano just had a REAL bad day at the office!……1st rule of thumb when kicking a football….keep you head DOWN and your eyes on the football……..geez, they teach you that in POP WARNER……
“Not the Patriots….no problem”- should be the tag line on every official NFL release.
Inciting the fans is the jumbo-tron operators primary job. That is his purpose.
This kind of thing doesn’t really bother me. But I did think it was a little questionable for the steelers PA at the end of the Dolphins game. I hate to even speak up for the phins because their fans have been driving me crazy. But, with that said, it is quite common for the fans of the home team to chant when the game is all but over. Sometimes the chant will be “warm up the bus”. That’s funny. Takes us all back to high school. Harmless, but gets the point across. Another common fan chant is to sing “nana na na, hey hey hey, good bye”. Also a fan classic. But really, did the steelers PA have to play the actual song over the stadium speakers for all to hear??? You can hear it on tv playing while the fans sang along. I get the fans “rubbing it in” with the chant. But I don’t think it’s appropriate for the hometeam to be doing it as well. Maybe I’m alone on this? Just seems to me that the teams should be a little more professional than that and stay above that level of juvenile behavior and leave that to the fans in the stands
How about that audio feedback issue right before and during Gano’s first Field Goal?
The Panthers whining after a loss? That never happens.
So, the defending NFC champs and their MVP QB are blaming a scoreboard for their inability to beat an inferior team.
