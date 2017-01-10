Packers’ Geronimo Allison arrested in September for pot possession

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2017, 6:06 PM EST

Although it escaped public notice at the time, Packers receiver Geronimo Allison was arrested for marijuana possession in September.

Prosecutors filed a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge against Allison in December, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Allison was pulled over for speeding by the Wisconsin State Patrol on September 4. The officer smelled marijuana, searched Allison’s car and found three cigars, two of which were filled with marijuana, according to the police report.

Allison, who told police he played for the Packers, was given a speeding citation that came with a $200.50 fine. He has a court appearance on January 23 for the marijuana possession charge.

An undrafted rookie out of Illinois, Allison came on strong late in the season, with his two best games of the year coming in Week 16 and Week 17. The Packers will need another big game out of Allison if Jordy Nelson can’t play this week against the Cowboys.