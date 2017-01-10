Report: Bill Musgrave leaving the Raiders

One of the best offenses in the NFL is seeking a new coordinator.
Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is expected to leave the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Musgrave finished the final year of his contract and will not be signing a new deal. It appears that Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio decided to make a change.
The move is surprising because until Derek Carr got hurt, the Raiders had one of the NFL’s best offenses. With a lot of young talent on their offense, the Raiders would seem to be a team that would want to keep heading in the right direction offensively.
That could be accomplished by promoting quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator. Downing is expected to be a candidate for the promotion.
They appeared to be great against weak defenses. They’re competing with the chiefs in the west who gave up a whopping 23 points against the raiders offense. They have a lot of great offensive pieces and there are better options out there for coaches that will get more out of them.
There’s nothing to see here Raider haters. The Carr offense was good despite him, not because of him. This will be a positive for the silver and black.
go ask alex smith or matt cassel how it felt to have
a new oc every year..look how it hurt them
Carr was caring Musgrave all season. Raiders couldn’t afford to lose Todd Downing, he’ll be promoted to OC.