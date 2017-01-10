 Skip to content

Report: Bill Musgrave leaving the Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 14: Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave of the Atlanta Falcons directs play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images

One of the best offenses in the NFL is seeking a new coordinator.

Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is expected to leave the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Musgrave finished the final year of his contract and will not be signing a new deal. It appears that Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio decided to make a change.

The move is surprising because until Derek Carr got hurt, the Raiders had one of the NFL’s best offenses. With a lot of young talent on their offense, the Raiders would seem to be a team that would want to keep heading in the right direction offensively.

That could be accomplished by promoting quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator. Downing is expected to be a candidate for the promotion.

15 Responses to “Report: Bill Musgrave leaving the Raiders”
  1. davefromwork says: Jan 10, 2017 4:29 PM

    Good move.

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:29 PM

    uh oh!

    carr to regress in 2017

  3. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Jan 10, 2017 4:30 PM

    I read Ken JR is staying for now…… I hope the new OC keep Oakland moving the ball as well or better then musgrave!!!

  4. gbatap says: Jan 10, 2017 4:31 PM

    They appeared to be great against weak defenses. They’re competing with the chiefs in the west who gave up a whopping 23 points against the raiders offense. They have a lot of great offensive pieces and there are better options out there for coaches that will get more out of them.

  5. clayjtitan66 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:34 PM

    Go Chiefs

  6. kcraiderfan says: Jan 10, 2017 4:34 PM

    I think this report must be backwards, he means the defensive coordinator is leaving right? I seem to remember the offense being in the top 10 in yards this past year.

  7. swadehoo says: Jan 10, 2017 4:34 PM

    There’s nothing to see here Raider haters. The Carr offense was good despite him, not because of him. This will be a positive for the silver and black.

  8. r8danation says: Jan 10, 2017 4:34 PM

    Wrong coordinator JDR

  9. illumination666 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM

    So they fire Musgraves, but KNJ can stay?

  10. weepingjebus says: Jan 10, 2017 4:37 PM

    Is it possible to have a 0-year dynasty?

  11. imagoinin says: Jan 10, 2017 4:37 PM

    Jacksonville???

  12. imagoinin says: Jan 10, 2017 4:38 PM

    = Jacksonville???

  13. tylawspick6 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:39 PM

    how is that a “good move” to disrupt any growth
    and progress of a young qb?

    do you people drink dumb dumb juice daily or multiple
    times during the day?

    huge blow to the continuity oakland had

    add in the vegas distraction and your honeymoon 2016 season
    while feel more like a nightmare moving forward

    go ask alex smith or matt cassel how it felt to have
    a new oc every year..look how it hurt them

  14. sirjoeshmoe2015 says: Jan 10, 2017 4:40 PM

    the Raiders motto “If it works just change it!”

  15. dawsonleery says: Jan 10, 2017 4:41 PM

    Carr was caring Musgrave all season. Raiders couldn’t afford to lose Todd Downing, he’ll be promoted to OC.

