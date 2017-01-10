Report: Bill Musgrave leaving the Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

One of the best offenses in the NFL is seeking a new coordinator.

Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is expected to leave the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Musgrave finished the final year of his contract and will not be signing a new deal. It appears that Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio decided to make a change.

The move is surprising because until Derek Carr got hurt, the Raiders had one of the NFL’s best offenses. With a lot of young talent on their offense, the Raiders would seem to be a team that would want to keep heading in the right direction offensively.

That could be accomplished by promoting quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator. Downing is expected to be a candidate for the promotion.