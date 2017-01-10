Report: Bills “zeroed in” on Sean McDermott as new coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

The Bills have “zeroed in” on Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as their next head coach, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reported Tuesday night.

Carucci wrote that the Bills and McDermott could have a deal finalized “in the next day or so.”

McDermott, 42, interviewed with the 49ers on Tuesday and previously interviewed with the Chargers in addition to the Bills. McDermott just finished his sixth season as defensive coordinator of the Panthers and prior to that held the same role with the Eagles.

Anthony Lynn, the Bills’ offensive coordinator and interim coach for the 2016 season finale, was probably considered the favorite to keep the full-time job when the team’s search began in late December. Thus far the only coaching opening that’s been filled has been that of the Jaguars, who decided to keep their interim coach, Doug Marrone.