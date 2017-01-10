Report: Dolphins have in-house favorite if Vance Joseph leaves

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 10, 2017, 1:27 PM EST

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has gotten sufficient interest that it seems likely he’s leaving Miami, so it seems like they’ve developed a Plan B.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, sources indicated that linebackers coach Matt Burke has been identified as the in-house replacement, and is considered the favorite to land the job even if others are interviewed.

Joseph is reportedly interviewing with the Broncos today and has interest from the 49ers, Rams, Bills and Chargers as well.

If he gets another job, which seems likely, that would leave head coach Adam Gase with a vacancy after one season.

Burke would lend some stability for a team didn’t have that much success on that side of the ball this year, finishing 18th in scoring defense.

Burke spent the previous two seasons with the Bengals and was with the Lions for the five years prior.