Report: Raiders to replace Musgrave with quarterbacks coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 10, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

The Raiders may be keeping their offensive coordinator job in house.

Via CSNBayArea.com, multiple reports point to quarterbacks coach Todd Downing replacing Bill Musgrave in the play-calling role.

Downing has been with the Raiders since 2015, and would likely keep things reasonably consistent for a team that was headed for a top-two seed before quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg.

The Raiders were in the top 10 in the league in both yards and points, so it makes sense they’d want to maintain the direction, although promoting him would mean disregarding the league’s strong suggestion that teams comply with the Rooney Rule for coordinator jobs.