Steelers trying to minimize distractions caused by Joey Porter arrest

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 10, 2017, 8:51 AM EST

In the world of the football coach, there’s nothing so hated as “a distraction.” Because football is so very important, anything from a quote uttered by another team to a boat ride on your day off can become one. And distractions are the clearly worst.

So it’s interesting, at least, to see the cleat on the other foot when Steelers players discussed the arrest of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter on assault and disorderly conduct charges Sunday night.

“We don’t really know nothing about it, so we can’t let that distract us,” Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Just got to stay focused on the task that we have at hand, you know what I mean? It’s winning each week.”

Spoken like a true coach.

“We’re a mature team,” fellow outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo said. “We’ve got one goal in mind, so we’re focused on that.”

Apparently, the 39-year-old Porter was not. He’s been placed on leave by the team, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the team, as they prepare for their Divisional Round game against the Chiefs.