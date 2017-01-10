“Thousands” of tickets still available to Seahawks-Falcons game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 9:43 AM EST

If you want to attend what could be the final NFL game ever played at the Georgia Dome, you still can.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “thousands” of tickets are available for Saturday’s game between the Seahawks and Falcons.

It doesn’t sound as if there are many thousands, however. Per Ledbetter, they are mainly single seats sprinkled through the venue, with prices ranging from $75 to $800. And it’s unlikely that there will be many/any empty seats for the rematch with the Seahawks, a team that barely beat the Falcons during the regular season.

