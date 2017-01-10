 Skip to content

“Thousands” of tickets still available to Seahawks-Falcons game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 9:43 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: An Atlanta Falcons fan looks on fro the stands during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at the Georgia Dome on November 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you want to attend what could be the final NFL game ever played at the Georgia Dome, you still can.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “thousands” of tickets are available for Saturday’s game between the Seahawks and Falcons.

It doesn’t sound as if there are many thousands, however. Per Ledbetter, they are mainly single seats sprinkled through the venue, with prices ranging from $75 to $800. And it’s unlikely that there will be many/any empty seats for the rematch with the Seahawks, a team that barely beat the Falcons during the regular season.

For more on the game, here’s Falcons coach Dan Quinn from Monday’s edition of PFT Live.

4 Responses to ““Thousands” of tickets still available to Seahawks-Falcons game”
  1. scoops1 says: Jan 10, 2017 9:44 AM

    Atlanta has one of the most fraudulent fan bases of all time…..right behind Miami

  2. bonerfartblog says: Jan 10, 2017 9:50 AM

    And people laughed at hot cocoa.

  3. cheeseisfattening says: Jan 10, 2017 9:51 AM

    Are they playing the game in Green Bay?

  4. tjm7311 says: Jan 10, 2017 9:52 AM

    Better pump in some extra crowd noise.

