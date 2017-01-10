 Skip to content

Tomlin defends having Roethlisberger in game late, got “overaggressive” in play call

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 1:02 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that the foot injury he picked up late in the team’s Wild Card round victory over the Dolphins won’t be an issue for his availability against the Chiefs this Sunday, something coach Mike Tomlin agreed with during his Tuesday press conference.

That’s probably a good thing for Tomlin as his decision to have Roethlisberger in the game and throwing the ball in the final minutes with a 30-12 lead at home against an overmatched Dolphins team would likely be a major issue if Landry Jones was getting ready to start against the Chiefs. Tomlin said Roethlisberger was in the game because they felt his “presence would aid” their efforts to run out the clock, but he did say he regrets the plays sent in for Roethlisberger to run.

Tomlin said that it was his responsibility for throwing on the third down that ended with Roethlisberger hurting his foot and that offensive coordinator Todd Haley shouldn’t be questioned about the decision. Tomlin said it was an “overaggressive” play to call in that situation.

Tomlin said that Roethlisberger may not do much or work at all during Wednesday’s practice, something that may also be the case for running back Le’Veon Bell as the Steelers do what they can to keep everyone as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
11 Responses to “Tomlin defends having Roethlisberger in game late, got “overaggressive” in play call”
  1. jjackwagon says: Jan 10, 2017 1:08 PM

    Tomlin never does anything wrong…just ask him.

  2. paulieorkid says: Jan 10, 2017 1:22 PM

    Coach Tomlin just admitted to doing something wrong, tool.

    And I give Coach Tomlin a lot of credit for taking ownership of the play — and for having Haley’s back. I’ve seen other coaches (and players) point fingers elsewhere. Most recently, OBJ is blaming everyone but himself for his catastrophic playoff “effort.”

  3. largejk says: Jan 10, 2017 1:23 PM

    Obviously!

  4. stillers213 says: Jan 10, 2017 1:32 PM

    It was a bad move, period. Unfortunately, we Steeler fans have seen this type of bad decision-making far too often.

  5. carloswlassiter says: Jan 10, 2017 1:32 PM

    He’s lucky Suh didn’t stomp on him accidentally on purpose.

  6. 345snarkavenue says: Jan 10, 2017 1:37 PM

    “overaggressive” seems to be a common theme with the Steelers coaching staff

  7. mlhigh says: Jan 10, 2017 1:37 PM

    This same intelligence got Derek Carr a broken leg, but of course Captain Jack Del Rio is teflon to such things.

  8. weepingjebus says: Jan 10, 2017 1:37 PM

    Don’t feel too bad, the Dolphins also left Moore in too long. He was out there well into the 2nd quarter.

  9. ikeclanton says: Jan 10, 2017 1:39 PM

    I give Tomlin credit for admitting it.

    Now, try not to do it next time.

  10. streetyson says: Jan 10, 2017 1:44 PM

    paulieorkid says:
    Jan 10, 2017 1:22 PM
    …I give Coach Tomlin a lot of credit for taking ownership of the play — and for having Haley’s back. I’ve seen other coaches (and players) point fingers elsewhere.
    ————————————
    Homie dude, Tomlin effectively said “its my responsibility if Haley makes an overagressive call”. That is called NOT OWNING the poor decision to call that play.

  11. Mike Tomlin says: Jan 10, 2017 1:44 PM

    Every game this past weekend was a blowout. Not one starting QB was pulled.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!