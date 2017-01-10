Tomlin defends having Roethlisberger in game late, got “overaggressive” in play call

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that the foot injury he picked up late in the team’s Wild Card round victory over the Dolphins won’t be an issue for his availability against the Chiefs this Sunday, something coach Mike Tomlin agreed with during his Tuesday press conference.

That’s probably a good thing for Tomlin as his decision to have Roethlisberger in the game and throwing the ball in the final minutes with a 30-12 lead at home against an overmatched Dolphins team would likely be a major issue if Landry Jones was getting ready to start against the Chiefs. Tomlin said Roethlisberger was in the game because they felt his “presence would aid” their efforts to run out the clock, but he did say he regrets the plays sent in for Roethlisberger to run.

Tomlin said that it was his responsibility for throwing on the third down that ended with Roethlisberger hurting his foot and that offensive coordinator Todd Haley shouldn’t be questioned about the decision. Tomlin said it was an “overaggressive” play to call in that situation.

Tomlin said that Roethlisberger may not do much or work at all during Wednesday’s practice, something that may also be the case for running back Le’Veon Bell as the Steelers do what they can to keep everyone as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday.