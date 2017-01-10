Tomlin defends having Roethlisberger in game late, got “overaggressive” in play call

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that the foot injury he picked up late in the team’s Wild Card round victory over the Dolphins won’t be an issue for his availability against the Chiefs this Sunday, something coach Mike Tomlin agreed with during his Tuesday press conference.
That’s probably a good thing for Tomlin as his decision to have Roethlisberger in the game and throwing the ball in the final minutes with a 30-12 lead at home against an overmatched Dolphins team would likely be a major issue if Landry Jones was getting ready to start against the Chiefs. Tomlin said Roethlisberger was in the game because they felt his “presence would aid” their efforts to run out the clock, but he did say he regrets the plays sent in for Roethlisberger to run.
Tomlin said that it was his responsibility for throwing on the third down that ended with Roethlisberger hurting his foot and that offensive coordinator Todd Haley shouldn’t be questioned about the decision. Tomlin said it was an “overaggressive” play to call in that situation.
Tomlin said that Roethlisberger may not do much or work at all during Wednesday’s practice, something that may also be the case for running back Le’Veon Bell as the Steelers do what they can to keep everyone as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday.
Tomlin never does anything wrong…just ask him.
Coach Tomlin just admitted to doing something wrong, tool.
And I give Coach Tomlin a lot of credit for taking ownership of the play — and for having Haley’s back. I’ve seen other coaches (and players) point fingers elsewhere. Most recently, OBJ is blaming everyone but himself for his catastrophic playoff “effort.”
Obviously!
It was a bad move, period. Unfortunately, we Steeler fans have seen this type of bad decision-making far too often.
He’s lucky Suh didn’t stomp on him accidentally on purpose.
“overaggressive” seems to be a common theme with the Steelers coaching staff
This same intelligence got Derek Carr a broken leg, but of course Captain Jack Del Rio is teflon to such things.
Don’t feel too bad, the Dolphins also left Moore in too long. He was out there well into the 2nd quarter.
I give Tomlin credit for admitting it.
Now, try not to do it next time.
paulieorkid says:
Jan 10, 2017 1:22 PM
…I give Coach Tomlin a lot of credit for taking ownership of the play — and for having Haley’s back. I’ve seen other coaches (and players) point fingers elsewhere.
————————————
Homie dude, Tomlin effectively said “its my responsibility if Haley makes an overagressive call”. That is called NOT OWNING the poor decision to call that play.
Every game this past weekend was a blowout. Not one starting QB was pulled.