Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 7:27 AM EST

A few questions about the Bills’ coaching search.

Setting the stage for the Dolphins offseason.

Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are back at their current jobs after a weekend spent interviewing for their potential next ones.

Will the Jets draft a quarterback?

Ravens P Sam Koch had a lot of kicks inside the 20-yard-line.

The Bengals didn’t lose a lot of players to injuries, but the ones they did were significant.

QB Mitch Trubisky’s decision to go pro will lead to a lot of speculation about the Browns’ plans.

Steelers players say outside linebackers coach Joey Porter’s arrest won’t be a distraction.

The Texans alternated between guards Xavier Su’a-Filo and Oday Aboushi.

Former Colts Peyton Manning and Marshall Faulk are going into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Analyzing the new hires the Jaguars made on Monday.

Sifting through Broncos QB Trevor Siemian’s numbers from his first season as a starter.

It’s been six years since the Chiefs played a home playoff game.

The Raiders announced some reserve/future signings.

Will the playoffs determine who the Chargers hire as head coach?

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott reminisced about his collegiate success as this year’s national title was handed out.

G Justin Pugh made an odd guarantee about playing the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Criticism of the Eagles’ decisions at defensive end.

A review of the work done by the Redskins offensive line.

Priming the pump for the Bears offseason.

Fixing the run game should be a focus for the Lions this offseason.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery finds a different intensity level in the postseason.

The offensive line was a constant problem for the Vikings in 2016.

The Falcons look healthy heading into their first playoff game.

What will the Panthers do to improve at left tackle?

The Saints weren’t strong on special teams.

More explosiveness would be welcomed on the Buccaneers offense.

What’s TE Jermaine Gresham’s future with the Cardinals?

The Rams’ coaching search continues without Doug Marrone.

The new 49ers General Manager will have to find the next 49ers quarterback.

T Garry Gilliam’s play has picked up for the Seahawks.