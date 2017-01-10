Two left tackle prospects announce they’re NFL bound

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 2:47 PM EST

Two highly regarded offensive tackle prospects have announced that they’re giving up their remaining college eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Both Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk and Florida State’s Roderick Johnson made official announcements of their intentions on Tuesday.

A three-year starter at left tackle, Johnson won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s top lineman in each of the last two seasons.

Ramcyzk was a one-year starter at Wisconsin after starting his college career at Div. III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ramczyk had hip surgery last week and won’t be ready for the NFL Scouting Combine, but the injury didn’t cause him to miss any time last season.