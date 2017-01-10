 Skip to content

Two left tackle prospects announce they’re NFL bound

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 2:47 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 06: Roderick Johnson #77 of the Florida State Seminoles calls out his blocking assignment against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2nd half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on December 6, 2014 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two highly regarded offensive tackle prospects have announced that they’re giving up their remaining college eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Both Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk and Florida State’s Roderick Johnson made official announcements of their intentions on Tuesday.

A three-year starter at left tackle, Johnson won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s top lineman in each of the last two seasons.

Ramcyzk was a one-year starter at Wisconsin after starting his college career at Div. III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ramczyk had hip surgery last week and won’t be ready for the NFL Scouting Combine, but the injury didn’t cause him to miss any time last season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Two left tackle prospects announce they’re NFL bound”
  1. bassplucker says: Jan 10, 2017 3:05 PM

    Not a good year to be needing a LT. If any of the prospects go above the middle of the 1st round it will be a desperation reach.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!