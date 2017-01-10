Which college coach do you want to see in the NFL?

College coaches have been a mixed bag in the NFL. As to several current college coaches, there’s fascination about what they would do at the next level.
So today’s question of the day on PFT Live focuses on four college coaches and asks which one do you want to see in the NFL?
Answer below, argue in the comments, go off the board if you want.
All successful college coaches, half of whom have already proven they can’t make it in the pros. Shaw doesn’t want to go to the NFL, not sure Meyer does either, especially considering the added stress and his previous health issues. Saban thought he could pull college crap in the NFL and failed. Nutjob lasts longer in college because the roster rolls over every 4 years, so if the players get tired of your act, they aren’t around long enough to make problems, so you only have the administration fed up with you. Even so, he has yet to go more than 4 years anywhere.
Hot Take Alert:
I agree that teams should hire the best man for an open HC position regardless of color and that the Rooney Rule, in its current form, potentially detracts from that goal.
The failure with the Rooney Rule is that it only applies to Head Coaches. It requires teams in search of head coaches to interview minority candidates, of which there are few who are qualified as compared to non-minorities. If you look at top assistants (O and D coords) there are a disproportionate number of non-minorities in those positions, for which the Rooney Rule does not apply when filling a vacancy.
The Rooney Rule was implemented to help break the glass ceiling; however, the glass ceiling is between top assistant and head coach. The glass ceiling is lower down the totem pole.
My suggestion is that the Rooney Rule be EXPANDED to include all assistant positions. This will begin to slowly but surely increase the number of minorities in coaching positions altogether, creating a system where you now have a more proportional distribution and then more qualified minority candidates.
Also, I’m aware the Rooney Rule also applies to upper management positions, as well. But i’m strictly talking about the coaching side of operations.
EDIT: The Rooney Rule was implemented to help break the glass ceiling; however, the glass ceiling is NOT between top assistant and head coach. The glass ceiling is lower down the totem pole.