Which college coach do you want to see in the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2017, 5:51 AM EST

College coaches have been a mixed bag in the NFL. As to several current college coaches, there’s fascination about what they would do at the next level.

So today’s question of the day on PFT Live focuses on four college coaches and asks which one do you want to see in the NFL?

Answer below, argue in the comments, go off the board if you want.

Guests include Mike Dempsey of 1010XL in Jacksonville and Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network.

The show gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. The simulcast begins at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.