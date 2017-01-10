You can get a selfie with Johnny Manziel in Houston for $50

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 10, 2017, 11:57 PM EST

If you’re going to the Super Bowl next month, start saving your pennies.

Johnny Manziel will be in Houston, too, and he’ll be charging for autographs and pictures.

Manziel will be at two different Stadium Signatures stores, one on Feb. 2 and one on Feb. 3, to greet fans. Per the Stadium Signatures Facebook page, selfies will cost $50. Manziel will sign any item for $99, and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and Browns 2014 first-round pick will personally inscribe those items for an extra $29.

Who wouldn’t pay, say, $100 for a selfie with Manziel if he was wearing that infamous Browns quarterback jersey?

The Browns released Manziel last March. He’s popped up occasionally on social media and once in Texas court papers when his assault charges were dropped, but he hasn’t been linked to anything related to football since two different agents ditched him last spring.