Another Ohio State cornerback headed to NFL

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 11, 2017, 1:40 PM EST
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after catching a pass during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore announced on Wednesday that he’ll enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches, Lattimore had four interceptions in his one year as a starter. Lattimore did not play as a true freshman in 2014 because of injury and had his 2015 season cut short due to injury.

He came to Ohio State as a highly touted recruit out of Cleveland Glenville — the same program that produced Ted Ginn Jr., Donte Whitner, Frank Clark, Cardale Jones and other NFL players — and ended up as part of an outstanding cornerback duo with Gareon Conley, who’s also headed for the NFL.

Lattimore becomes the sixth Ohio State player to announce he’s giving up remaining eligibility to enter the 2017 draft and the sixth Ohio State defensive back in the last two seasons to enter the draft early.

5 Responses to “Another Ohio State cornerback headed to NFL”
  1. bmorepositive123 says: Jan 11, 2017 1:49 PM

    I’m not saying he’s good or not (I don’t follow OSU that much and regardless half my draft picks would be busts) but I do raise an eyebrow when so many guys in an area of a team (secondary in this example) all go pro. Reason: maybe they’re all really, really good or maybe they’re all good enough that as a group they look great.

    Again, maybe he’s a stud. But maybe he looks good and also helps other “good” player around him look better because they’re all above avg but maybe not NFL material (example: trent richardson behind bamas offensive line)

  2. yourboygaryl says: Jan 11, 2017 2:12 PM

    Trent had some personal problems going on that affected his game. This guy has some skills.

  3. factschecker says: Jan 11, 2017 2:14 PM

    bmorepositive123
    For what it’s worth….

    In 2014 Marshon Lattimore was the #1 HS prospect out of the state of Ohio and the #6 DB in the country.

    (Source 247 sports)

  4. stillabengalsfan says: Jan 11, 2017 2:26 PM

    I wish the draft pundits would stop rating Buckeye players. It’s like a carousel around here. Go Bucks! Time to reload the silver bullets again.

  5. grabgrabgrab says: Jan 11, 2017 2:27 PM

    “Mr. Lattimore, I’ve got Ted Thompson on line 1, sir”.

