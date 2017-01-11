Another Ohio State cornerback headed to NFL

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 11, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore announced on Wednesday that he’ll enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches, Lattimore had four interceptions in his one year as a starter. Lattimore did not play as a true freshman in 2014 because of injury and had his 2015 season cut short due to injury.

He came to Ohio State as a highly touted recruit out of Cleveland Glenville — the same program that produced Ted Ginn Jr., Donte Whitner, Frank Clark, Cardale Jones and other NFL players — and ended up as part of an outstanding cornerback duo with Gareon Conley, who’s also headed for the NFL.

Lattimore becomes the sixth Ohio State player to announce he’s giving up remaining eligibility to enter the 2017 draft and the sixth Ohio State defensive back in the last two seasons to enter the draft early.