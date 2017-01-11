As seats fill, who’ll be out of luck?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2017, 4:23 PM EST

After more than a week of nothing, half of the open jobs already have filled up. And with three jobs now claimed and three left, it’s clear that plenty of viable candidates will be waiting for at least a full year.

The Jaguars have hired Doug Marrone, the Broncos have hired Vance Joseph, and the Bills have hired Sean McDermott. Three of the four California teams are still looking: the 49ers, Rams, and Chargers.

It’s unclear where the Chargers are leaning. The Rams have done plenty of homework on Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, and he was the first to be interviewed in L.A. a second time. The 49ers had hoped to hire a G.M. first, but ran into brick walls when trying to Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard (their “first choice, second choice, and third choice,” we’ve been told) and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

There’s a theory currently making the rounds in league circles that the 49ers will hire either Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. And the thinking is that whoever doesn’t land that job won’t be making the step up in 2017.

Others who may end up out of luck include Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks, Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, and Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel.

But at least those guys received consideration for a head-coaching job. Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Ron Marinelli, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell are among those who didn’t even get a chance to make the case for becoming a head coach.