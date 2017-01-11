As seats fill, who’ll be out of luck?

After more than a week of nothing, half of the open jobs already have filled up. And with three jobs now claimed and three left, it’s clear that plenty of viable candidates will be waiting for at least a full year.
The Jaguars have hired Doug Marrone, the Broncos have hired Vance Joseph, and the Bills have hired Sean McDermott. Three of the four California teams are still looking: the 49ers, Rams, and Chargers.
It’s unclear where the Chargers are leaning. The Rams have done plenty of homework on Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, and he was the first to be interviewed in L.A. a second time. The 49ers had hoped to hire a G.M. first, but ran into brick walls when trying to Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard (their “first choice, second choice, and third choice,” we’ve been told) and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
There’s a theory currently making the rounds in league circles that the 49ers will hire either Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. And the thinking is that whoever doesn’t land that job won’t be making the step up in 2017.
Others who may end up out of luck include Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks, Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, and Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel.
But at least those guys received consideration for a head-coaching job. Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Ron Marinelli, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell are among those who didn’t even get a chance to make the case for becoming a head coach.
Linehan – Failed as HC
Haley – Failed as HC
Scwartz – average at best as an HC
Spags – Failed as HC
Mairnelli – FAILED as HC
The 49ers will be the ones out of luck, but that will be self inflicted.
I just hope all teams making the moves for GMs and Coaches give the incoming staff 3 years, because it takes a bit of time to clean up the previous mess, and find which players all ready there, can fit in the systems you run on offense and defense.
I think the Rams are still in on Shanahan. They lost their chance to interview him the first time due to weather.
For many teams the longer that the Falsons are in it, the harder it gets to wait around. The Rams’ Kevin Demoff shouldn’t have to worry about not knowing Shanhan’s interest level, since his dad is Shanahan’s agent.
The fact that teams are still playing and teams are re-filling positions is a good example of the level of inconsistency on today’s NFL. No team should be allowed to interview or hire anyone until the season is over. The season is not over until the conclusion of the SB. This is just common sense.
Who’ll be out of Luck – Andrew Luck, that’s who.
He is still stuck with the incompetent Chuck Pagano/Ryan Grigson combo platter.