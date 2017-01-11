Bills announce Sean McDermott as new head coach

The search for Rex Ryan’s replacement as the Bills’ head coach is officially over.
The Bills had a second interview with Sean McDermott on Wednesday and it ended with a job offer that McDermott accepted. As a result, the team has announced McDermott will be the 20th head coach in franchise history.
It is the first time that McDermott will be a head coach. He served as the defensive coordinator in Carolina for the last six seasons, which included an NFC championship and four top-10 finishes in yards allowed.
The Bills defense was a disappointment in Ryan’s two years on the job and there were several complaints from Bills players about the complexity of the system. McDermott will now put together a staff to try for better results on that side of the ball while also working to land an offensive coordinator to head up the other side of the ball.
There’s been a report that he’d like to work with former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy on that front, but McCoy is slated to interview with the Broncos on Thursday.
With McDermott under contract, there are now three teams — Rams, 49ers and Chargers — still looking for head coaches. McDermott was on the list of candidates for both the 49ers and Chargers.
With Mike McCoy scheduled to interview for the OC role in Denver, he better move quick if he wants him in Buffalo. Any other worthy OC candidates out there?
I think this is a very good hire for The Bills.
What becomes of Anthony Lynn?
I actually like this hire.
I’m totally unfamiliar with this guy, but maybe he’ll be just what they need in Buffalo.
Now I’m hoping he can convince McCoy to come with him as OC. If he does that my Bills may actually be good next year.
If there wasn’t a good, NFL-experienced Head Coach available, this is a good choice. Hopefully he can line up a bombs away Offensive Coordinator and Whaley signs a real QB. Do that, switch to a 4-3 Defense, and you’re in the playoffs!
“Dear Anthony Lynn – thanks for helping with that thing you know we “had” to do. This will give you a leg up to return as offensive coordinator.” WINK 😉
-The Pegulas
Great choice by the Bills!!!!!!
Tough at the top? The Broncos didn’t even make the playoffs this year. Alas, neither did my Panthers. Anyway…
Congrats to McDermott. He did a great job with the Panthers defenses while in Carolina. Best of luck to him.
Maybe the Bills will finally become formidable. At least they wont be in the cellar like the Jets.
What are The Broncos up to this weekend? Oh, that’s right, they’re watching The Patriots. Boom!
I fail to see how this is an improvement over Rex Ryan. 7-9 again.
If Anthony Lynn doesn’t have a real shot at a HC job, I hope he and Sean do the smart thing and let things be on offense. The offense is close enough to make a playoff run. The D-line will be retooled and I think McD can work with the rest.
