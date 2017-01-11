Bills announce Sean McDermott as new head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 4:52 PM EST

The search for Rex Ryan’s replacement as the Bills’ head coach is officially over.

The Bills had a second interview with Sean McDermott on Wednesday and it ended with a job offer that McDermott accepted. As a result, the team has announced McDermott will be the 20th head coach in franchise history.

It is the first time that McDermott will be a head coach. He served as the defensive coordinator in Carolina for the last six seasons, which included an NFC championship and four top-10 finishes in yards allowed.

The Bills defense was a disappointment in Ryan’s two years on the job and there were several complaints from Bills players about the complexity of the system. McDermott will now put together a staff to try for better results on that side of the ball while also working to land an offensive coordinator to head up the other side of the ball.

There’s been a report that he’d like to work with former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy on that front, but McCoy is slated to interview with the Broncos on Thursday.

With McDermott under contract, there are now three teams — Rams, 49ers and Chargers — still looking for head coaches. McDermott was on the list of candidates for both the 49ers and Chargers.