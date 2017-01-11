 Skip to content

Bills offer head coaching job to Sean McDermott

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 3:34 PM EST
Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott applauds the defense during an NFL football practice at their training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 31, 2014. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

The second interview apparently went well.

Per multiple reports, the Bills have offered their head coaching job to Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

The 42-year-old McDermott has done a good job in recent years in Carolina, bouncing back impressively after his stint as coordinator in Philadelphia (following the late Jim Johnson) didn’t go so well. But that was hardly fair to McDermott, as anyone following Johnson was likely to pale in comparison.

McDermott also presents a more substantive hire, after the bluster that came with the Rex Ryan era. His understated personality will likely be a good fit there in Buffalo.

Now he has to assemble a staff quickly. He had been linked with former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, but McCoy’s also talking to Denver about a job there.

Then there’s the small matter of figuring out who his quarterback is going to be, with Tyrod Taylor’s future up in the air thanks to a $27.5 million injury guarantee.

  1. 12coltsfan12 says: Jan 11, 2017 3:39 PM

    ho hum, still no QB, still a punchline…

  2. dpdonny says: Jan 11, 2017 3:39 PM

    Has the Rooney Rule been punted?

    I don’t care. Never cared for it, but there is never a HC interview/hire story where it isn’t mentioned.

  3. iammrbinky says: Jan 11, 2017 3:40 PM

    Congrats to the Bills fans that wanted change. With change comes hope. Not sure McDermott is the answer but only time will tell. Without a doubt his OC hire is the most critical decision remaining the Bills will have this off season.

  4. corkspop says: Jan 11, 2017 3:40 PM

    He is a solid Defensive Coordinator. His success as Head Coach will hinge strongly on his choice for Offensive Coordinator. The QB questions need to be resolved early, too. Kirk Cousins is there for the right price……….

  5. 667s650w says: Jan 11, 2017 3:40 PM

    I give him two years tops before the dysfunctional Bills fire him for not making the playoffs…

  6. draculalambert says: Jan 11, 2017 3:41 PM

    He will last 2-3 years. Book it

  7. newenglandcheetahs says: Jan 11, 2017 3:43 PM

    Hip-hip hooray

    Now get Phil Rivers for a 2nd

  8. donbat67 says: Jan 11, 2017 3:43 PM

    Snax all around .

  9. bvolke says: Jan 11, 2017 3:44 PM

    Good hire for Buffalo

  10. billjones383 says: Jan 11, 2017 3:45 PM

    This will be a good hire for the Bills. Crazy rex was close to the playoffs and McDermott will get them there. The team will be a lot more structured.
    Signed, Carolina Fan.

  11. aliveguy24 says: Jan 11, 2017 3:46 PM

    So your not hiring Frank Reich.

  12. kepickle says: Jan 11, 2017 3:46 PM

    Bank on it Sean McDermott would take the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs in 2 years or less

  13. kepickle says: Jan 11, 2017 3:47 PM

    For those mentioning quarterback issues understand something Sean McDermott has experience with Cam Newton Shirley Tyrod Taylor can’t be that worse

  14. rabidbillsfan says: Jan 11, 2017 3:49 PM

    I think the Coordinator hiring process will be more entertaining than the HC hiring process. I mean, 3 coaches hired, and 2-3 names floated for OC/DC between them. Can’t coach everywhere. This is a solid hire. I’d rather ask “who?” than deal with what we have for the past 2 seasons. Now bring that Jim Johnson heat, you’ll warm our chilled hearts.

  15. mandings36 says: Jan 11, 2017 3:49 PM

    dare i say it? Kirk Cousins may be the answer if he takes the job?

  16. factschecker says: Jan 11, 2017 3:53 PM

    I don’t care. Never cared for it, but there is never a HC interview/hire story where it isn’t mentioned.
    ——-
    This article never mentioned it but you did.

  17. whyamiacowboysfanagain says: Jan 11, 2017 4:06 PM

    this is a crap hire….. just my 2 cents

