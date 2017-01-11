Bills offer head coaching job to Sean McDermott

The second interview apparently went well.
Per multiple reports, the Bills have offered their head coaching job to Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.
The 42-year-old McDermott has done a good job in recent years in Carolina, bouncing back impressively after his stint as coordinator in Philadelphia (following the late Jim Johnson) didn’t go so well. But that was hardly fair to McDermott, as anyone following Johnson was likely to pale in comparison.
McDermott also presents a more substantive hire, after the bluster that came with the Rex Ryan era. His understated personality will likely be a good fit there in Buffalo.
Now he has to assemble a staff quickly. He had been linked with former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, but McCoy’s also talking to Denver about a job there.
Then there’s the small matter of figuring out who his quarterback is going to be, with Tyrod Taylor’s future up in the air thanks to a $27.5 million injury guarantee.
ho hum, still no QB, still a punchline…
Has the Rooney Rule been punted?
I don’t care. Never cared for it, but there is never a HC interview/hire story where it isn’t mentioned.
Congrats to the Bills fans that wanted change. With change comes hope. Not sure McDermott is the answer but only time will tell. Without a doubt his OC hire is the most critical decision remaining the Bills will have this off season.
He is a solid Defensive Coordinator. His success as Head Coach will hinge strongly on his choice for Offensive Coordinator. The QB questions need to be resolved early, too. Kirk Cousins is there for the right price……….
I give him two years tops before the dysfunctional Bills fire him for not making the playoffs…
He will last 2-3 years. Book it
Now get Phil Rivers for a 2nd
Good hire for Buffalo
This will be a good hire for the Bills. Crazy rex was close to the playoffs and McDermott will get them there. The team will be a lot more structured.
Signed, Carolina Fan.
So your not hiring Frank Reich.
Bank on it Sean McDermott would take the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs in 2 years or less
For those mentioning quarterback issues understand something Sean McDermott has experience with Cam Newton Shirley Tyrod Taylor can’t be that worse
I think the Coordinator hiring process will be more entertaining than the HC hiring process. I mean, 3 coaches hired, and 2-3 names floated for OC/DC between them. Can’t coach everywhere. This is a solid hire. I’d rather ask “who?” than deal with what we have for the past 2 seasons. Now bring that Jim Johnson heat, you’ll warm our chilled hearts.
dare i say it? Kirk Cousins may be the answer if he takes the job?
This article never mentioned it but you did.
this is a crap hire….. just my 2 cents