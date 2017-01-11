Bills offer head coaching job to Sean McDermott

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

The second interview apparently went well.

Per multiple reports, the Bills have offered their head coaching job to Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

The 42-year-old McDermott has done a good job in recent years in Carolina, bouncing back impressively after his stint as coordinator in Philadelphia (following the late Jim Johnson) didn’t go so well. But that was hardly fair to McDermott, as anyone following Johnson was likely to pale in comparison.

McDermott also presents a more substantive hire, after the bluster that came with the Rex Ryan era. His understated personality will likely be a good fit there in Buffalo.

Now he has to assemble a staff quickly. He had been linked with former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, but McCoy’s also talking to Denver about a job there.

Then there’s the small matter of figuring out who his quarterback is going to be, with Tyrod Taylor’s future up in the air thanks to a $27.5 million injury guarantee.