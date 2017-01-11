Bills will formally introduce Sean McDermott on Friday

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 11, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

The Bills officially hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Wednesday night, the team announced that McDermott will be formally introduced on Friday. The team also released a statement on the hiring from team owner Terry Pegula.

“We believe we have hired a smart, determined and hard-working head coach who has been training for many years to achieve this goal,” Pegula’s statement said. “Sean is an ambitious leader who has the desire to lead this organization to compete for and ultimately win a Super Bowl. We look forward to working with Sean for many years to come.”

McDermott, 42, spent the last six seasons as defensive coordinator with the Panthers.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to become the Buffalo Bills new head coach and join the rich tradition of Bills football,” McDermott said, via the team’s press release. “I am looking forward to connecting with our players, Bills staff and the passionate fan base. I want to thank Terry and Kim [Pegula] and I look forward to working with Doug [Whaley, the Bills’ general manager] and the entire football department.”