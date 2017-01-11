 Skip to content

Broncos make it official, hire Vance Joseph as head coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph responds to a question during a news conference, in Davie, Fla. Joseph is back at the Denver Broncos headquarters for a second day of talks with John Elway about his head coaching vacancy. Joseph scuttled plans to fly to California on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2017, to interview with the Chargers, 49ers and Rams. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

Two down, four to go.

The Broncos made official what had long been anticipated, with executive John Elway tweeting out word that the team had reached a deal with Vance Joseph to be their next head coach.

The deal was expected as soon as Joseph hung around overnight and returned to Broncos facilities this morning.

The 44-year-old Joseph spent last year as defensive coordinator in Miami, and it’s not as if the Dolphins defense was dominant. But he’s worked with a number of respected defensive coaches along the way, and was clearly someone Elway zeroed in on quickly.

That leaves four jobs open, with vacancies in Los Angeles, Buffalo, San Francisco and San Diego still on the board.

1 Response to “Broncos make it official, hire Vance Joseph as head coach”
  1. nhpats says: Jan 11, 2017 3:01 PM

    And they will battle SD for 3rd place in the division.

  2. riffrafflaff says: Jan 11, 2017 3:03 PM

    Screw up, move up.

