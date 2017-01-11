Bucs defensive end Noah Spence having shoulder surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 11, 2017, 1:04 PM EST

Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence had a solid end of the season.

The fact he did it with one good arm makes it even more impressive.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Spence is having surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The injury happened early in the season, and he played with a harness the rest of the year. He still dislocated his shoulder in the regular season finale, but returned to the game.

The second-round pick finished the year with 5.5 sacks, and was named defensive rookie of the month in November.