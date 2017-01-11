C.J. Prosise listed as limited practice participant

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 11, 2017, 7:50 PM EST

The Seahawks listed running back C.J. Prosise, defensive tackle Tony McDaniel and safety Jeron Johnson as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Prosise is trying to come back after missing seven games due to a shoulder injury. Earlier in the week Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Prosise would have to practice “full speed” before Carroll would let him play, and the limited designation Wednesday indicates that Prosise doing that is at least a day away.

Prosise gave the Seahawks a spark at midseason and can catch the ball out of the backfield well, so his status is one both the Seahawks and Falcons will be watching over the rest of the week ahead of Saturday’s game.

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham and running back Thomas Rawls did not practice but simply had the day off. Their absences were listed as not injury related.

McDaniel is dealing with a concussion, and Johnson has a knee injury.

The Falcons listed no players as limited or out on their Wednesday injury report.