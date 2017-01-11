Chargers now have until January 17 to make L.A. call

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2017, 11:50 AM EST

The deadline for the Chargers to apply for relocation to Los Angeles has changed by a couple of days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the league has bumped the deadline from January 15 to January 17 in light of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the full slate of playoff games taking place over the weekend.

The move gives a bit more time for a deal to come together that would keep the Chargers in San Diego, something that Jim Trotter of ESPN and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune both report that people in the league believes can happen despite (or perhaps because of) the looming deadline. The shift would also ensure a lot more coverage of the team’s announcement of their plans without games cutting into their spotlight, so we’ll so how things play out in the coming days.

The league’s owners are meeting in New York on Wednesday, although the Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas is the main focus of the meeting and Chargers brass are not in attendance.