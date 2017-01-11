Chargers now have until January 17 to make L.A. call

The deadline for the Chargers to apply for relocation to Los Angeles has changed by a couple of days.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the league has bumped the deadline from January 15 to January 17 in light of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the full slate of playoff games taking place over the weekend.
The move gives a bit more time for a deal to come together that would keep the Chargers in San Diego, something that Jim Trotter of ESPN and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune both report that people in the league believes can happen despite (or perhaps because of) the looming deadline. The shift would also ensure a lot more coverage of the team’s announcement of their plans without games cutting into their spotlight, so we’ll so how things play out in the coming days.
The league’s owners are meeting in New York on Wednesday, although the Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas is the main focus of the meeting and Chargers brass are not in attendance.
Yeah, and it’ll keep slipping and slipping and slipping.
GO CHARGERS, GO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bumped to the 17th because of the ‘games and the holiday’… sounds legit, lol. Those surprise holidays and unexpected divisional round weekends can mess up the most carefully laid of plans.
Stay strong SD, you are about to break the mighty NFL and call their bluff. They don’t want another team in LA and there is no place for the Chargers to go. Looks like the NFL might be paying a large part of the stadium if they stay.
As a citizen of San Diego County, I love that we the people have played hardball with Dean Spanos and are winning.
Gives more time for deal to come together ? My god they have had 14 years to get something done , a few more days is going to make a difference ? Just tell us if you are moving or staying. Is it that if he just hangs around and pesters SD that they will eventually say yes to a stadium ?
Don’t do it San Diego.
The league makes over 10 billion a year from their normal operations.
Now they make additional billions from their shadow ownership of the daily fantasy gambling sites.
Yet that’s not enough, they have to try and extort billion dollar palaces from the taxpayers.
Kraft showed the way. Privately finance a cost effective stadium, Gillette cost about 325 million. The only thing the state of MA did was toss in 50 million of road improvements around the stadium which were desperately needed. That stadium is a fine building they did not need to spend another 700 million to get a great stadium.
Kraft then built Patriot Place around the stadium to create additional revenue from the stores, restaurants, movie theaters and nightclub.
They put the MLS Revolution team in there playing 20-25 games a year that bring at least 20,000 people a game in.
The get all the revenue from NFL games, concerts, Patriot Place and the Revs games. It works and works well.
That’s the model for success the league needs to follow.
I hope the Chargers stay in San Diego. That’s where they belong. It would be a shame if they left.
San Diego is the 17th most populated metro area in the United States, 4th most populated in California. Reality is the NFL doesn’t want to lose that market. Los Angeles doesn’t need a 2nd team.
Spanos has few liquid assets and/or he’s just cheap. Either way relocation isn’t an option if he has to spend $500 million. Plus he’d have hefty rent due to Kroenke who absolutely has no reason to cut the Chargers a sweetheart deal. And we haven’t even gotten to the fact yet that the ratings suggest LA might not even support a single team, let alone two. Thus, they’re staying because Spanos has no other options beyond that.